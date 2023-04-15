Cleanup underway after volcanic eruption buries Russian villages in ash

Cleanup efforts have begun after a volcano in Russia dumped grey ash over entire villages.

An area of 108,000 square kilometres was covered in ash within six hours of Shiveluch's eruption, the Kamchatka Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysical Survey said.

Villages close to the volcano were covered in a layer of grey ash of up to 8.5cm, the deepest in 60 years.

Footage shows trucks being deployed to remove the debris.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.