Russian troops wave Soviet Union flag from tanks inside Ukraine

Russian troops wave the former USSR flag from their military tanks as they travel from North Crimea into Ukraine on day two of the invasion.

Parades of military vehicles - sporting the white ‘Z’ emblem - are seen travelling down the R-47 highway with soldiers peering from the tops of them.

A military tank - dressed with apparent camouflage - is seen waving the red Soviet Union flag, which features a golden hammer and sickle and a gold-bordered red star in its upper canton.

It has been thirty years since Ukraine made the decision to secede from an already crumbling USSR.

