Unvaccinated taking up hospital beds has ‘damaging’ impact, says Sajid Javid

Health Secretary Sadiq Javid has hit out at people who have chosen not to be vaccinated against coronavirus as they “take up hospital beds” that could be used for patients in need.

Mr Javid criticised those who are eligible for a jab but have decided not to take up the offer, saying they are having a “damaging impact” on others.

He said 10% of the eligible population still had not received their jabs, and around nine out of 10 of those needing the most care in hospital were unvaccinated.

