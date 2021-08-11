Samsung declared “the future is foldable” as the technology giant unveiled its latest generation of folding phones.

The South Korean firm opted against launching a new version of its popular Galaxy Note large-screen device this year and instead announced the flexible-screened Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 in its newest shake-up.

Featuring toughened glass and a high degree of water resistance, the Fold3 device is the newest of the foldable devices.

While the Flip3 smartphone - which folds into a palm-sized square - boasts Samsung's strongest aluminium frame yet and will be sold at a lower price than its predecessor, the Flip.