Top Democrat leaders on Wednesday rolled out a discussion draft of a bill that aims to legalise cannabis across the US.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer argued that most Americans support legalisation and that current laws are unfair.

"Young men and young women, disproportionately young Black and Hispanic men and women have been arrested and jailed for even carrying a small amount of marijuana in their pocket," Schumer said in unveiling the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act. “It makes no sense and it’s time for change."

Recreational cannabis use is already legal in 18 states and allowed medically in 37 states.