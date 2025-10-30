Doctor explains how to tackle seasonal affective disorder

As the days get shorter and colder, many people’s mood will drop thanks to seasonal affective disorder (SAD). A doctor explains ways to tackle this common mood disorder.

Appearing on This Morning on Thursday (30 October), Dr Zoe recommended getting outside early in the day to get in some much needed sunlight.

She also encouraged people to develop a bedtime routine. “ Whether that's reading a book, using a pillow spray, having a stretch, if your brain starts to recognise these cues, you're much more likely to sleep well and get off well to sleep at night.”

Dr Zoe also said that everyone should take a vitamin D supplement, adding that there is a “lot of overlap” between vitamin D deficiency and SAD, which affects one million people in the UK.