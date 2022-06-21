Fire breaks out in Shepherd’s Bush high rise near Grenfell Tower

A fire broke out at a high-rise block of flats in Shepherd’s Bush, near Grenfell Tower, on Tuesday morning (21 June).

Sixty firefighters and eight fire engines from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were sent out to tackle the blaze, which was on the 12th floor of the block on Queensdale crescent.

"We used new technology that enabled a caller to send live stream videos of the incident straight into the Brigade’s 999 call centre," LFB said.

