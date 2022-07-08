Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been airlifted to hospital after being shot while delivering a campaign speech.

Footage obtained by AP shows emergency services moving a person believed to be Mr Abe from ambulance to helicopter under a blue sheet.

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK also aired footage showing the moment he collapsed in the street, with several security guards running toward him.

Fumio Kishida, Japan’s prime minister, said Mr Abe was in grave condition and condemned the shooting.

Police confirmed a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the attack had been arrested.

