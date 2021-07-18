Terrified baseball fans and players were forced to run for cover after a shooting outside the Washington Nationals stadium in Washington DC.

The game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres was suspended after shots were fired on Saturday evening during the sixth inning.

Two people were shot outside the stadium, the DC Police Department reported, and another two individuals arrived at local hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds. The injuries were believed to be non-fatal, and an investigation is underway.

Officers were called to the stadium on South Capitol Street following reports of a shooting incident on Saturday night.