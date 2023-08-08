Sinead O’Connor’s funeral procession makes its way along the Irish seafront as crowds line the streets to pay their respects.

This moving footage shows the hearse bearing the singer’s coffin travel along the Bray seafront.

The coffin is adorned with blue flowers, while mourners can be seen throwing red and yellow flowers onto the roof of the hearse.

The hearse is being followed by a campervan playing O Connor’s music.

After the public pay their respects, O’Connor will be buried in a private service attended by close friends and family.