Dawn Butler overcome with emotion as she remembers Tony Lloyd’s kind gesture

Dawn Butler was overcome with emotion as she joined MPs in paying tribute to Sir Tony Lloyd in the House of Commons on Tuesday, 23 January.

Remembering her former colleague’s kindness when she was first elected, the Labour former minister recalled how Sir Tony advised her not to worry as she was “often going to feel lost” in parliament and invited her to ask “any silly questions” she might have.

“I have passed that on to new MPs that come in,” Ms Butler said of Sir Tony’s legacy.

Sir Tony died on 17 January days after announcing that he was suffering from an incurable form of leukaemia.