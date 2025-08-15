Snoring suspected drink-driver caught by police sleeping at wheel

Watch the moment that a suspected drink-driver was caught by police snoring at the wheel.

Footage shared by Cambridgeshire Police on Thursday (14 August) shows officers approaching a stationary vehicle in the middle of the road, after a member of the public reported that they saw a driver stumble into a Mercedes van and drive away.

Inside the van was Scott Tuite, 36, who can be heard audibly snoring before officers removed the keys from the ignition and woke him up.

Tuite, of Baumgartner, Godmanchester, failed to provide a specimen of breath and was arrested.

He pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (7 August). He was handed a community order for 12 months, ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from driving.