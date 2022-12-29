Historic blizzard turns row of Ontario houses into stunning ‘ice town’

Incredible drone footage shows a row of houses fully crystallised in ice, turning Ontario’s Fort Erie town into a fairytale “ice town”.

A historic blizzard that hit the US and Canada over the Christmas weekend brought strong winds, freezing rain, heavy snowfall, power outages to entire regions.

Entire rows of houses can be seen coated in ice as a result of the weather.

Canada’s Niagara region - which includes Fort Erie, Crystal Beach, Port Colborne, and Wainfleet - declared a state of emergency after wind and snow battered areas near Lake Erie and the US border.

