Soldier avoids serious injury after parachute fails to open during training exercise

A soldier avoided serious injury after his parachute failed to open during a training exercise, forcing him to deploy his emergency chute at the very last minute.

Recruits from the Airborne Division in Alaska were practising jumping out of a plane when the terrifying incident happened.

Footage, recorded by a fellow recruit, shows the soldier falling to the ground as his parachute gets tangled.

He spins as he free falls, with someone on the ground heard saying: “Pull your reserve”.

As he came closer to the ground, the recruit managed to pull his emergency chute to the cheer of his fellow soldiers.