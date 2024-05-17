Humanoid AI robot delivers bizarre university graduation speech

A humanoid AI robot gave a commencement speech at a university in New York over the weekend.

Sophia, developed by Hanson Robotics, spoke to more than 2,000 people at D’Youville University in Buffalo to give a speech normally reserved for high-profile figures such as celebrities or government officials.

Some students had petitioned for a human to replace the robot at the ceremony last Saturday (11 May).

The university said it was “embracing technology” by having Sophia speak.

During the speech, the robot referenced general words of advice commencement speakers may give to graduates.