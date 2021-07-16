Images taken by telescopes in Chile and space, described as “colourful cosmic fireworks” by scientists, have revealed the birth of suns in galaxies near to Earth. The photos, captured by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT), were then combined with those from Alma (Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array) and Nasa’s Hubble telescope. The merging of the images have given astronomers a new understanding of how stars evolve. Professor Eric Emseller from the ESO said: “We can directly observe the gas that gives birth to stars, we see the young stars themselves, and we witness their evolution through various phases.”