SpaceX has launched four civilians on a three-day orbital excursion that Elon Musk hopes will act as a harbinger of a new era in human spaceflight. The mission, named Inspiration4, saw the amateur astronauts lift off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday evening. The team will spend their time in space conducting experiments and experiencing Earth at a distance. Half an hour into their flight and nearly 600km from earth, the crew are giving thumbs up and appear to be weightless. They won’t feel Earth’s gravity for another three days.