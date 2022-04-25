SpaceX tourists head back to earth after £42m trip

SpaceX’s Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) astronaut mission has returned to earth after undocking from the International Space Station (ISS).

Ax-1 is the first entirely commercially-operated mission to visit the ISS. The crew comprised of Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Eytan Stibbe, and Mark Pathy, who spent 17 days in space.

The splashdown was successfully completed off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida.

The spacecraft, SpaceX Dragon Endeavour, returned with more than 200 pounds of science and supplies.

