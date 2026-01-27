BBC presenter calls out weatherman after he forgets Storm Chandra name

A BBC presenter called out a weatherman live on air after he forget the name of Storm Chandra during his evening forecast.

BBC Look North weather presenter Paul Hudson was detailing the impact of Storm Chandra during Monday’s show (26 January), when he referred to it as “the third storm name”.

Presenter Peter Levy waded in: |I never use these ridiculous names of storms, did you forget it though?”

Laughing, Mr Hudson replied: “You know me so well”, before he declared: “Thanks for hanging me up to dry”.