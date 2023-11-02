Drone footage captures the extent of flooding in Newry, Northern Ireland, as Storm Ciarán approached the UK.

Parts of the eastern half of the country have been hit with severe flooding following heavy rain, with Newry, Portadown and Banbridge among the worst areas affected.

On Tuesday 31 October, the public had been advised to avoid Newry City Centre as a result of the flooding, while the Department for Infrastructure also advised that people should stay away from all watercourses, canals and bridges, while assessment of the damage by the rain continues.