Amazing footage shows a waterfall defying gravity as it reverses amid strong winds during Storm Dudley.

Forecasters fear strong winds could hit 100mph in some parts of the country and may endanger lives, tear roofs from houses and bring down power lines, with some meteorologists likening their spread and power to those seen during the infamous Burns Day Storm in 1990.

The storm on Friday will hit just days after Storm Dudley saw winds and rain sweep Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland, bringing down power lines, trees and railway cables.

