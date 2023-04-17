Satellite images capture the destruction in Sudan’s capital city of Khartoum after an outbreak of fighting over a move towards civilian rule.

Sudan’s army appeared to gain the upper hand on Sunday (16 April) in a bloody power struggle with rival paramilitary forces, pounding their bases with air strikes, witnesses said.

At least 97 civilians had been killed and 365 injured since the fighting in Sudan started, according to Reuters.

Both sides have claimed to control key sites in Khartoum, where residents have been forced to shelter from explosions.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.