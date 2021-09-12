Taliban government has announced that women will be allowed to study in universities, however, it will be in a separate environment.

The gender segregation which will take place in Afghanistan’s schools and universities, under the new Taliban government, is not the only change to education.

A dress code is to be introduced, as well as a review of the subjects students will be taught.

Anelise Borges from Euronews reports from Kabul as the Taliban government announces the changes to education policies which, as a result, will allow female students to study, but not alongside men.