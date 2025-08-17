An iconic scene from Terence Stamp's transformative role in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert has resurfaced online as fans recount the actor’s most popular performances following his death on Sunday (17th August).

Stamp took on the role of Bernadette Bassenger, a transgender women who, along with two drag queens, venture through the Australian Outback in a tour bus named Priscilla, in the musical comedy film released in 1994.

In one of the most memorable scenes, Stamp delivers a musical performance of CeCce Peniston’s Finally, alongside his two co-stars Hugo Weaving and Guy Pearce, serving as a grand finale to the movie.