CCTV footage captures the terrifying moment a sinkhole cracked open a hospital car park and swallowed cars in Israel on Monday.

The video shows the car park’s ground suddenly collapse into a deep hole, with clouds of dust rising from it. A white car disappears into it almost immediately. As more of the rim falls away and the hole expands, two more vehicles crash in.

No injuries were reported. Authorities believe the sinkhole could have been caused by nearby tunnel excavation work.