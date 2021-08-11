An inquest has been shown CCTV footage of the Streatham terrorist charging at police while armed with a kitchen knife moments before he was shot dead by officers.

Officers had around half a second to react as Sudesh Amman ran at them with the weapon on Streatham High Road, south London, on 2 February 2020, the jury was told.

Body camera footage captures the three armed officers surrounding the man seconds after his rampage.

Amman stabbed two passers-by after grabbing a blade from the display of the Low Cost hardware store in Streatham only 62 seconds before the shooting.