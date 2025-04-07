This is the moment an armed thief’s attempted robbery went hilariously wrong.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division posted CCTV footage of an unknown suspect entering a convenience store on January 12, 2025.

In the video, the man can be seen trying to draw a gun from his waistband when it slides down his pant leg and lands on the floor. When he tries to pick up the firearm, he loses his balance and falls.

The suspect then approaches the clerk behind an enclosed counter who quickly backs away. The suspect appears to fire a round into nearby soda cans before running further into the store. He emerges with a single case of beer, firing two more rounds at the store as he exits.

Houston police are still working to identify the man.