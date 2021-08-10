The Texas House has voted to issue arrest warrants for Democrats who fled the state to prevent a vote on a GOP election bill.

The 80 to 12 vote comes after the state’s Supreme Court earlier overturned a temporary restraining order that blocked the lawmakers from being arrested.

Almost 60 state representatives fled the Texas legislature last month, many to Washington DC, to block the quorum needed to pass a voting reform bill.

The House ordered the Sergeant at Arms to send for all absentees whose attendance is not excused, under warrant of arrest “if necessary”.