A video shared online appears to show a man with a rifle walking in the grounds of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Nineteen young children and two adults died in a mass shooting at the school on Tuesday (24 May).

The 18-year-old suspect, identified as Salvador Ramos, had a handgun, an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and high-capacity magazines, investigators say.

Greg Abbott, governor of Texas, said the shooter abandoned a vehicle before entering the school to “horrifically, incomprehensibly” open fire.

