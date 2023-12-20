Small plane strikes power line and crashes into car on US highway

A small plane crashed into a car on a highway after striking a power line in Texas on Sunday, 17 December.

The single-engine Beechcraft B36 took off from Burnet Municipal Airport before hitting the power line and plunging onto US 281 in Burnet County.

Two people on board the plane and the vehicle’s driver were injured during the crash.

Officials said the plane’s pilot and passenger had burn injuries and were taken to a hospital in Austin, where information on their condition was not immediately available.