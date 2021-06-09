This video lists five things you should know about the “sausage wars” – a term used to describe a situation in which shipments of British-made sausages could be barred from Northern Ireland.

Crunch talks between British and EU officials are taking place on Wednesday amid tensions over post-Brexit border arrangements.

The UK-EU trade deal has created a regulatory border between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain.

A delay to disruptive checks on chilled meat products crossing this border are due to end this month. But British officials aim to extend the grace period to prevent the EU from blocking such shipments.