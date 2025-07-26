This Morning doctor explains how starvation affects your body in Gaza aid plea

Dr Amir Khan, GP and doctor featured on ITV's This Morning and Lorraine had posted a heartfelt plea on his social media explaining how starvation affects the body.

Khan explains that first the body uses up glucose, causing you to feel weak and shaky, then fat, stripping your body of its weight, then muscle and finally your organs shut down.

The ITV doctor pleads for aid to be let into Gaza by saying, "It's not peaceful, its not quick, its a slow lonely decent into silence."