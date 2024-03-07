Friend of Titan sub victim recalls harrowing moment he learnt of death live on TV

A friend of a victim of the Titan submersible disaster has spoken out about the traumatic moment he learnt of his former colleague's death while live on television.

Dik Barton worked with French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet, who was among five people who died in the vessel in 2023.

Speaking in a new Channel 5 documentary, The Titan Sub Disaster: Minute by Minute, the first Briton to dive to the Titanic spoke about the moment he learnt of his friend's death during a TalkTV interview.

"When you're asked, 'so how does it feel to lose a very good friend' on national television... that was quite sobering", Mr Barton said.