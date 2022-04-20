Fans of The Wanted star Tom Parker lined the streets of Petts Wood in south London on Wednesday (20 April) as his funeral procession took place.

Parker died in March at the age of 33 after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The singer's widow Kelsey Parker invited fans to attend the funeral procession before a private ceremony which was relayed on screens outside the church.

"It would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service," Kelsey said.

