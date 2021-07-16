Incredible footage captures the moment a tornado formed in the air before ripping through a city in southern Ontario, Canada.

Several people were injured, while “catastrophic” damage was caused to homes and cars as the category EF-2 tornado passed through Barrie with maximum wind speeds of 210 km/h.

Before it reached the city, David Strickland caught the twister forming just south of Udora, Ontario and following the destruction in Barrie, Mayor Jeff Lehman said it was “incredible” that no one had been killed by the tornado.