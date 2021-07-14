Conservative MP Victoria Atkins incorrectly referred to Gareth Southgate as “England captain” in the House of Commons.

While answering an urgent question about racist abuse footballers are facing on social media following Wednesday’s PMQs, Ms Atkins mistook the England manager for a player.

“I’d like to conclude this statement with the words of our England captain Gareth Southgate,” she said, before quoting the Three Lions coach.

Ms Atkins was standing in for Priti Patel to answer questions as the home secretary was absent from the Commons due to a “long-standing meeting with charities.”