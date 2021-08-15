Locals and tourists flocked to Rome’s fountains to keep cool as an intense heatwave hit the city.

Italy’s temperatures have risen to above 40C after weather warnings were issued for a number of cities across the country earlier in the week.

One town, Florida on the Italian island of Sicily, saw temperatures soar to 48.8C, which is thought to be the highest temperature ever recorded in Europe.

The intense heat has encouraged the wildfires that have ravaged Italy in recent weeks.

Italy, Algeria, Turkey and Greece have all had a recent spate of wildfires, coupled with scorching heatwaves.