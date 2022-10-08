Members of RMT union strike outside Euston station as trains disrupted across UK

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 15 train operating companies are striking in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions on Saturday (8 October).

Some workers gathered outside Euston Station on an official picket line, as train services across the UK were left heavily disrupted.

Around half of the network will be closed all day and trains will operate only between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

It’s believed more than 40,000 workers are on strike.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.