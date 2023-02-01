Mass strikes leave Paddington station deserted

Mass strikes by train driver members of several unions left Paddington station in London almost deserted on Wednesday, 1 February.

Members of Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) staged a walkout in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs, and conditions.

Train strikes came on the same day that teachers, university lecturers, civil servants, bus drivers and security guards in seven trade unions stopped work.

Services will be severely affected on Wednesday, and again on Friday, with some areas having no trains at all.

