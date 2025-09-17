A van displaying an image of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein has allegedly been confiscated by police in Windsor, the Everyone Hates Elon protest group has claimed.

Footage posted on Instagram on Wednesday, 17 September, by the group showed the van being driven in the Berkshire town.

In the video captions, the group said police confiscated the van and "detained two journalists covering it."

Everyone Hates Elon previously posted footage of a van displaying a picture of Trump and Epstein together driving around Aberdeen.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "The driver was at risk of breaching the Road Traffic Regulations Act, and after a brief conversation with officers, the motorist left the area.

“No arrests were made, and no vehicles were seized. We have been clear with the public that an enhanced police presence would be in place due to the state visit.”