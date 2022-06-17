Trump denies calling Mike Pence 'wimp' as he attacks Jan 6 hearings

Former president Donald Trump claimed he never called Mike Pence a "wimp" during his speech at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority event.

Trump was referring to his former “body man” Mr Luna’s deposition which was made public during the third day of January 6 hearings as part of the select committee’s presentation of Mr Pence’s movements before and during the Capitol attack.

“One guy got up and said that he heard me calling Mike Pence a wimp ... I think they said at my desk ... I don’t even know who these people are,” said Mr Trump.

