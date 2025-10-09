Could Trump really win the Nobel Peace Prize?

Could Donald Trump actually win the Nobel Peace Prize? As the announcement nears, the president frequently points to his record of brokering cease-fires and peace agreements — though many remain fragile or disputed.

Indian officials deny any US mediation between India and Pakistan, a conflict Trump claims to have resolved.

This week, he announced a “historic” Gaza peace deal involving a cease-fire and hostage release. Nominated by leaders from Israel, Pakistan, and Cambodia, as well as US Congressman Buddy Carter, Trump remains a contender.

The Nobel Committee’s decision will be announced on Friday 10 October.