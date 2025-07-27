Stephen Flynn jokes he'll be 'washing hair' when Donald Trump visits UK

Stephen Flynn joked he will be washing his hair when Donald Trump visits the UK.

The Scottish National Party’s (SNP) Westminster leader, who is bald, told Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg that he will find "any excuse possible" to avoid meeting the US president on his trip to Scotland.

While insisting it was “absolutely right” that First Minister John Swinney meets Mr Trump, Mr Flynn quipped that he’d be “looking after his own toddlers” while the Republican is in the country.