Zelensky gets even with Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend over suit jibe

Volodymyr Zelensky made a joke about Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend Brian Glenn’s suit as the pair reunited in the White House during Donald Trump’s meeting with the Ukrainian president on Monday, 18 August.

In February, the Real America’s Voice host, who is dating the MAGA congresswoman, asked why Mr Zelensky — who wore a black sweater with the Ukrainian trident — was not wearing something more formal in the Oval Office.

Mr Glenn apologised to Mr Zekensky for the jibe on Monday. The Ukrainian leader remarked that Mr Glenn was in the same suit, adding: “I changed, you are not,” before laughter rang out in the room.