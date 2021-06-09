Londoners can legally travel around the capital on e-scooters for the first time. A rental trial scheme, running for an initial 12 months and backed by TfL, allows pedestrians to hire one of the eco-friendly vehicles from Canary Wharf and the western boroughs of Richmond upon Thames, Ealing, Hammersmith and Fulham and Kensington and Chelsea. As London begins to ease out of lockdown, many are looking for Covid-safe alternatives to public transport. Eliza Ketcher took one out for a spin.