A 5.8 magnitude earthquake has struck western Turkey and nearby Greek islands, with the ensuing panic leaving one dead and at least 69 people injured.

The epicentre of the earthquake on Tuesday morning (3 June) was just outside the Turkish resort town of Marmaris, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), at a depth of 68km (42 miles).

There was no tsunami alert from the EMSC, but heavy shaking was felt in Rhodes just 29km to the south, as well as on other islands around the Aegean Sea.

