Police are investigating after two bodies were found Wednesday at a South Florida hotel that was once the mansion of the late fashion designer Gianni Versace.

Miami Beach police and fire rescue responded Wednesday afternoon after housekeeping at The Villa Casa Casuarina found the dead men in a room, officials said.

The scene was contained to the hotel room and detectives have launched a death investigation, police said.

Officials didn’t identify the men or how they died.

Thursday marks the 24th anniversary of Versace’s fatal shooting outside the South Beach landmark.