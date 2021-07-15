The UK government once again reshuffled the traffic light lists for international travel on Wednesday.

Indonesia, Myanmar, Cuba and Sierra Leone have all been added to the red list, meaning travellers entering the UK from these destinations will now be subject to 11 nights of government-mandated hotel quarantine.

The change comes into effect from 4am on Monday, 19 July.

As part of the same update, two destinations were downgraded from green to amber - the Balearic Islands and the British Virgin Islands - while four countries moved from the amber list to the green list.

The red list now includes 60 countries.