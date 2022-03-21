Ukraine’s emergency services worked overnight to pull survivors from rubble after Russian shelling hit a residential district in Kyiv on Sunday.

At least four people have died as a result of the attack, which hit a shopping centre and multiple houses in the neighbourhood of Podil.

Rescue teams worked to put out a large fire and pull people to safety in the aftermath of the shelling.

In footage shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, rescuers can be seen carrying an injured man away on a stretcher.

