Ukraine: Rescuers clear debris from multi-storey building in Hostomel

Ukrainian authorities said that rescuers sifted through rubble for four days to clear debris from a multi-storey building in Hostomel that was attacked in March.

“Rescuers dismantled the roof, cut overhanging structures, cleared the area of construction debris in order to safely reach the first floor of the building,” Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) said.

The city, northwest of Kyiv, has seen extensive attacks since the Russian invasion; its mayor was killed while delivering aid in early March.

Fragments of human bodies were found in the wreckage, according to the SES.

